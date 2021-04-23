Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,729 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $825.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

