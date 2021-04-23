Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $11.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $50.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $50.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.91 million to $55.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $304.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

