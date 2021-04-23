Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

