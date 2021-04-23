Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $20.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.82 million to $20.88 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.38 million to $86.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.37 million, with estimates ranging from $84.32 million to $84.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBMD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

