Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

