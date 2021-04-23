Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

MMM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.25. 31,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.75. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

