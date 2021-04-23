Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. 625,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

