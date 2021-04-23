Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 27,372,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,703,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

