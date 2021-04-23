Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,158 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 277 put options.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

