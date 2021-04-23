Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $83.43

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.43, but opened at $80.29. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

