IAA (NYSE:IAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. IAA has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in IAA by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

