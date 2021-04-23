IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million and a P/E ratio of 27.40. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

