Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

