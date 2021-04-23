IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $66.51 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $66.51 million and $4.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

