IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

