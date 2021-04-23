IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 639 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

