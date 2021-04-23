IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $23.96 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

