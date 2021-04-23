IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,586,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $111.24 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

