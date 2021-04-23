IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $262.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

