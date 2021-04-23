IFG Advisory LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.