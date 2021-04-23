IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,557 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.