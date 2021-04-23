Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 74.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.09 and its 200-day moving average is $376.71. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

