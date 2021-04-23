Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of INDB traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

