Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $8.14

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $905,278.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00016331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00652296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00270256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01018176 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.