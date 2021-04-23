Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:IFSUF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

