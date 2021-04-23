Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,720.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

