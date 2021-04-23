InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.93

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.32, with a volume of 29192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in InMode by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

