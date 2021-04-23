InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.27. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4,837 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

