Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $227,816.31 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

