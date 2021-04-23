Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

