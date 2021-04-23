Insider Buying: BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Buys 7,009 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen acquired 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5,700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,951,300.00.

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,908. BTCS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

