Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys 501,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$478.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

