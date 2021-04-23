Insider Buying: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,008 ($26.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,054.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,050.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on ULE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,346.43 ($30.66).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

