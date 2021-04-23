Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Sells $163,170.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.