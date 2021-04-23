Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

