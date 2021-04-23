Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,666 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $49.03 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

