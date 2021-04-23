Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.

Shares of FVL opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 54.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.75 million and a P/E ratio of -113.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

