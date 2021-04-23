Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.
Shares of FVL opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 54.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.75 million and a P/E ratio of -113.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.
About Freegold Ventures
