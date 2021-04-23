Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $116,121.42 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $664.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

