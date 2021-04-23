Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00.

MRCY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

