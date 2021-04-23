Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 240 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $14,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGPI opened at $61.50 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

