Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

