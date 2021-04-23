Insider Selling: Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trxade Group stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.