Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $261,160.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

