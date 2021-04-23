Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys 70,342 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.94 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

