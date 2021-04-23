Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.
Shares of IIIN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.
