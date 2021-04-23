Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Shares of IIIN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.