Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

