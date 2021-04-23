Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 377 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $82.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.