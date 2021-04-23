Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $221.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

