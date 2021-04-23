Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

