Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $335.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $209.50 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

